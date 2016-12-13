The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, December 8, 2016. President Trinity Davis called the regular meeting to order at 4:30 p.m., with six members present.

The board voted 6-0 to advertise and accept bids for the furnace and central air unit including all duct work, thermostat, thermostat wiring, gas line installation, and vent covers for the 2016-17 Building Trades house. Interested bidders are to contact Ryan Bergeson or Mike Hyde for bid specifications at Scotland County R-1 School.

Financial Update

The board reviewed the current financial status of the district.

“At this time, we have received 25% of the budgeted revenues and have expended 38% of the budgeted expenses,” said Bergeson. “The normal rate after five months is 41%.”

The superintendent reported year-to-date expenditures at $2,320,638.11 and revenues at $1,560,575.01, resulting in a deficit of $760,063.10.

“At this current time, the fiscal year budget is meeting projections,” he told the board. “However, the state legislature warns districts that the overall state budget is lagging behind expectations and they expect at least one round of withholdings for the public education in the coming months if things do not turn around quickly for state revenue.”

The board agreed to continue monitoring the situation closely.

Future Projects

The board of education discussed possible topics for the board workshop, set for Wednesday, January 4th to discuss future capital improvement projects for the district.

January Meeting

The January Board Meeting is set for Thursday, January 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0 to approve the Consent Agenda to include the following: Approve Minutes from November 10, 2016; Approve Updated Sub List; Approve Procedural Evaluation District Finance;; Approve 2016D Policy Updates; Approve personal day request.

Executive Session

In closed executive session, the board nominated a qualifying senior for the MSBA Belcher Scholarship.

The board also approved policy to exclude from all district facilities and premises a person who previously engaged in behavior that endangered students, employees, and others on or near district premises, and that caused damage to personal property that was authorized to be present on district premises. The policy was approved by a 6-0 vote.

The district hired Shirley Green as a bus driver.

The meeting adjourned at 5:54 p.m.