The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 5:30 p.m., with seven members present.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the Consent Agenda to include the following:

Approve Minutes from November 8, 2018

Approve personal day request

Approve updated sub list

Old Business

Financial Update

The board reviewed the current financial status of the district. At this time, the district has received 24% of the budgeted revenues and has expended 37% of the budgeted expenses. Year to date, expenditures are $2,466,807.34 and revenues are $1,563,236.01, resulting in a deficit of $903,571.33. At this current time, the fiscal year budget is meeting projections.

Security Bids

The board reviewed bids for exterior door access readers and security cameras. Jamie Triplett moved to have a committee set to review the security bids that were opened. President Aylward appointed Jamie Triplett, Cole Tippett, and Ryan Bergeson to the committee.

Facility Projects

The board voted 7-0 to purchase an LED sign for the new building addition from Impact Signs for $10,789. The board also discussed the current fundraisers that are taking place in an effort to secure the matching funds for the all-weather track and field. Brick orders for Tiger Plaza can be purchased at the following website: https://polarengraving.com/scotlandcountyr1schools?fbclid=iwar3vxesljnwh6xxrcojvxdntmwsi3dly50cra4nkdribyqdfokz7d6znh68

Christy Aylward left the meeting to attend her daughter’s basketball game.

New Business

Approve Procedural Evaluation

District Finance – The board voted 6-0 to approve the District Finance Procedural Evaluation as prepared by Superintendent Bergeson and to take his recommendations under advisement.

School Calendar 19-20

The board discussed the 2019-2020 school calendar.

Early Childhood Custodian

The board voted 6-0 to advertise with the CCE program to hire a student helper to help with daily cleaning routines throughout the district.

Schedule January Board Meeting

The board voted 6-0 to set the January Board Meeting for Tuesday, January 15 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library. The district will also host a community open house on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Open session adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved unanimously

November 08, 2018 closed session minutes

Approved Scotland County Candidate for Belcher Scholarship

The meeting adjourned at 8:35 p.m.