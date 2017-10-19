The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. President, Trinity Davis, called the regular meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with six members present. George Koontz was absent.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

Approve Minutes from September 13, 2017

Approve Updated Sub List for 2017-18

Approve Procedural Evaluations – District Professional Development, Secondary At-Risk Counseling, Elementary At-Risk Counseling, Elementary & Secondary Instructional Effectiveness, and the Extra-Curricular Procedural Evaluation

Approve Personal Day Requests- All submitted requests were approved.

III. Old Business

Approve District Audit – The board voted 6-0 to accept the district audit as prepared by Wade Stables, P.C. Financial Report –Year-to-date revenues total $879,463.26 which is an increase of approximately $16,046.74 from last year. Expenditures are $1,303,594.50 which is up $82,677.34 from last year. This leaves a deficit YTD of $424,131.24. This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January. Report on MSBA Conference – George Koontz and Ryan Bergeson attended the annual MSBA Conference. This year’s conference included various topics centered on public education which included best practice, learning with technology, STEAM, safety, and updates to policy and procedures. Open Surplus Bids – The board voted 6-0 to accept the bid from Mike Aylward for the John Deere 1020 Tractor with blade and mower for $1,655.52. Facility Projects – The board reviewed options for early childhood education, upgrades to the vocational building, and safety measures for each building. CSIP/Technology – President Davis appointed Cole Tippett and Christy Aylward to serve on the CSIP Committee for Technology. New Business

Permission to Advertise for Snow Removal – The board voted 6-0 to advertise for snow removal.

Approve PAT Job Description – The board voted 6-0 to approve the PAT Job Description as presented.

Approve Overnight Stay Request – The board voted 6-0 to grant the request from FFA Advisor, Waltedda Blessing, for FFA members to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 25-28, 2017.

Schedule November Board Meeting – The November meeting will be held Thursday, November 9th at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary art room.

In closed session the following items were approved:

Approve One Early Graduation Request. 6-0

Closed session minutes, September 13, 2017. 6-0

Offer to employee Jennifer Drummond as Full Time PAT Parent Educator. 6-0. Position was not accepted.

The Board of Education met in special session on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Members present: Trinity Davis, Christy Aylward, Rhonda McBee, and Jamie Triplett.

Hire Amanda Long as Full Time PAT Parent Educator. 4-0