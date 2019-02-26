The Scotland County R-I Board of Education had a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., to review the proposed 2019-2020 School Calendar prior to the February board meeting.

President Christy Aylward called the meeting to order at 4:20 p.m. with seven board members present.

Mrs. Waltedda Blessing and the FFA Livestock Team members Parker Triplett, Anna Triplett, Morgan Blessing and Jenna Blessing were present to talk to the board about their experience at the National Western Roundup. The board expressed how impressed they were with the way the team represented Scotland County at such a high level of competition.

Financial Update

Superintendnet Ryan Bergeson reported year-to-date revenues are $4,911,282.13 and current expenditures are $3,599,121.44.

“We have a year-to-date surplus of $1,312,160.69,” said Bergeson. “This surplus will decrease as we get closer to the end of the fiscal year.”

Facility Projects

The board expressed special thanks to all of the community members that have donated baked goods and other items to benefit the Community All Weather Track. Additionally, thank you’s were extended to all of the community members that have purchased those items to help support this effort.

“The brick donations for Tiger Plaza have been very positive and we will continue to sell the bricks throughout the remainder of the second semester,” said Bergeson.

The all-weather track committee is also selling advertising on the back stretch to support the track. If anyone is interested in purchasing advertising for the all-weather track, they should contact the school or contact an all-weather track committee member.

Exemplary School Recognition

The Elementary Leadership Team provided information to the board members of how the district earned distinction as an exemplary school. The board commended the Leadership Team as well as the district staff for working so hard to accomplish this goal. Only nine schools in the State of Missouri earned this distinction this year.

Amend 18-19 School Calendar

The board voted 7-0 to amend the 2018-19 School Calendar to accommodate the inclement weather cancellations. February 18, 19, 23, March 23, and April 22, 23 will be the newly scheduled make-up days. Monday, February 18 will be an early dismissal at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, February 23 and Saturday, March 23 will have regular start times with a dismissal at 12:00 p.m. (noon).

The district has missed 14 days of classes due to weather.

“In an effort to use our dates sooner rather than later we have added the two Saturdays,” said Bergeson. “We know this is not ideal, but we are in unprecedented territory.”

The two Saturday makeup days will allow the district to conclude the school year prior to Memorial Day weekend on May 24th and will not require moving graduation back nor will it interfere with summer vacations or ball schedules.

“We felt like the district will be better served rescheduling the instructional time now rather than at the end of the year when the students will be more anxious for the end of the school year,” said Bergeson.

Bus Bids

The board voted 7-0 to advertise for bids to upgrade the bus fleet.

2019-20 Calendar

The board voted 7-0 to approve calendar option #1 for the 2019-20 school year as presented.

EBA Insurance Rates Renewal

The board voted 7-0 to approve the Educator Benefits Association (EBA) Bylaws. Insurance rates are not readily available and will be approved at the March Board Meeting. EBA projects a 13.5% increase on the insurance renewal for 2019-2020.

Letter of Resignation

The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter of resignation from Melinda Briggs effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

March Board Meeting

The March Board Meeting will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Executive Session

The board entered into Executive Session to approve the following items:

Approve January 15, 2019 closed session minutes, 7-0

Approve Matt Buford as a 2019 season volunteer baseball coach, 7-0

Hire Lorrin McBee as a District Speech/Language Pathologist for 2019-20, 7-0

Approve Elementary Principal, Erin Tallman’s Evaluation, 6-0 Rhonda McBee was absent

Extend Erin Tallman’s contract through June 2021, 6-0 Rhonda McBee was absent

Approve High School Principal, Kirk Stott’s Evaluation, 7-0

Extend Kirk Stott’s contract through June 2021, 7-0