The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, October 12, 2016. President, Trinity Davis, called the regular meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with five members present. George Koontz was absent.

District Audit

The board voted 5-0 to accept the district audit as prepared by Wade Stables, P.C.

Financial Report –Year-to-date revenues total $863,416.52 which is an increase of approximately $65,439 from last year. Expenditures are $1,220,917.16 which is down $227,196 from last year. This leaves a deficit YTD of $357,500.64. This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January.

MSBA Conference

George Koontz and Cole Tippett attended the annual MSBA Conference. This year’s conference included various topics centered on public education which included the Missouri Learning Standards, Best Practice, Differentiated Instruction, Legal Issues, and College and Career Readiness.

Facility Projects

The board was given an update from the facility committee. Kim Mulch, from Klingner & Associates, attended the meeting to discuss possible options.

Snow Removal

The board voted 5-0 to advertise for snow removal.

Overnight Stay

The board voted 5-0 to grant the request from FFA Advisor, Waltedda Blessing, for FFA members to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 19-22, 2016.

Technology Upgrade

The board voted 5-0 to accept the proposal from QNS for the technology infrastructure upgrades that are needed to upgrade older equipment to accommodate district technology needs.

School Van

The board voted 5-0 to accept the bid from Lovegreen Ford to purchase a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for $20,911.00.

Radio Advertising

The board voted 5-0 to approve radio advertising with KMEM and KRES Radio for the 2016-2017 school year.

November Meeting

The November meeting will be held Thursday, November 10th at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary art room.

Closed Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes, September 8, 2016. 4-0-1

Hire Nathan Pippert as the JV boys basketball coach, 5-0

Approve reduced schedule requests, 5-0

Consent Agenda

The board voted 5-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

Minutes from September 8, 2016

Updated Substitute List

Procedural Evaluations:

District Extra Curricular – Lance Campbell

District Professional Development – Julie Wickert

Secondary Instructional Effectiveness – Kirk Stott

Secondary At-Risk Counseling – Christina Fulk

Elementary Instructional Effectiveness – Erin Tallman

Elementary At-Risk – Erin Tallman

Approve O & M Contract

Personal Day Request (extension of a holiday)

MSBA Policy Updates 2016C.