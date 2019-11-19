The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, November 14th. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with six members present, Mr. Berkowitz was absent.
Consent Agenda
The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:
Approve Extended Holiday Request
Minutes from October 10, 2019 meeting
Approve Updated Sub List
Set Board Candidate Filing Dates
Approve Procedural Evaluations
Approve Overnight Stay Request
Old Business
Financial Report
Superintendent Ryan Bergeson reported the year-to-date revenue totals of $1,207,550.97 which is a decrease of $64,585.40 from last year. Year-to-date expenditures are $2,272,115.48 which is an increase of $299,806.66 from last year, according to Bergeson.
“The increase in expenditures is largely attributed to the completion of the All Weather Track,” the superintendent told the board. “A portion of those expenditures will be offset by funding from the Land Water Conservation Fund Grant.”
The budget numbers result in a deficit year-to-date of $1,064,564.51.
“This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January,” said Bergeson.
2019-20 Calendar
The board reviewed the 19-20 school calendar requirements.
Snow Removal
The board voted 6-0 to approve the snow removal bid from The Snow Man (Probst Construction) as presented for the 2019-20 snow season.
New Business
Review MSIP 5/APR Results
The school board reviewed the recent MSIP5/APR Results as well as MAP and EOC Assessment results.
December Meeting
The board voted 6-0 to set the December board meeting for Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.
Open session adjourned at 7:24 p.m.
Closed Session
In closed session the following items were approved:
Closed session minutes, October 10, 2019
Hire Andrew Alexander as High School Custodian. 6-0
Hire Angie Ward as Paraprofessional. 6-0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.