The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, November 14th. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with six members present, Mr. Berkowitz was absent.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

Approve Extended Holiday Request

Minutes from October 10, 2019 meeting

Approve Updated Sub List

Set Board Candidate Filing Dates

Approve Procedural Evaluations

Approve Overnight Stay Request

Old Business

Financial Report

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson reported the year-to-date revenue totals of $1,207,550.97 which is a decrease of $64,585.40 from last year. Year-to-date expenditures are $2,272,115.48 which is an increase of $299,806.66 from last year, according to Bergeson.

“The increase in expenditures is largely attributed to the completion of the All Weather Track,” the superintendent told the board. “A portion of those expenditures will be offset by funding from the Land Water Conservation Fund Grant.”

The budget numbers result in a deficit year-to-date of $1,064,564.51.

“This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January,” said Bergeson.

2019-20 Calendar

The board reviewed the 19-20 school calendar requirements.

Snow Removal

The board voted 6-0 to approve the snow removal bid from The Snow Man (Probst Construction) as presented for the 2019-20 snow season.

New Business

Review MSIP 5/APR Results

The school board reviewed the recent MSIP5/APR Results as well as MAP and EOC Assessment results.

December Meeting

The board voted 6-0 to set the December board meeting for Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Open session adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

Closed Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes, October 10, 2019

Hire Andrew Alexander as High School Custodian. 6-0

Hire Angie Ward as Paraprofessional. 6-0