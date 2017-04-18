The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. President Trinity Davis called the meeting to order.

The board voted 7-0 to certify the April 4th election results: For Proposition 2 – Yes 422; No 443 Scotland County; Yes 1; No 5 Clark County.

The board elected new officers as follows: President – Trinity Davis; Vice President – Christy Aylward; Secretary – Cole Tippett; Treasurer – Jamie Triplett.

Financial Update

The fiscal year is 75% complete. We have received 87% of our budgeted revenues year to date and have expended 69% of the budgeted expenses. At this point, we are operating with a fiscal year surplus of $1,168,290.11. This surplus will begin to offset as revenue will begin to slow down and many budgeted expenditures remain as we near the end of the fiscal year.

Bond Issue

The board of education discussed the election results and feedback from the public. The board and administration thanked everyone in attendance for their feedback and ideas.

Repair Bids

The board voted 7-0 to accept the bid from Joel Kapfer of $20,394.85 for the Elementary and Jr/Sr. High School roof repair project.

The board voted 7-0 to re-bid the HVAC project with bids due at 2:00 p.m. on April 27th and to hold a special board meeting at 2:00 p.m. on April 27, 2017 to approve the sealed bids.

Salary Committee

President Trinity Davis appointed Christy Aylward, Rhonda McBee, and Trinity Davis to the salary committee.

Resignation

The board voted 7-0 to accept the resignation from Brad Doster as district transportation director.

Parking Lot

The board voted 7-0 to advertise for bid the maintenance of the High School and Elementary parking lots.

Fund 4 Transfer

The board voted 7-0 to accept the following transfer resolution: Be it resolved that the SCR-I School District transfer $262,137.00 of the allowable funds by law from the Incidental Fund to the Capital Projects Fund in order to build a balance in the Capital Projects Fund. These transfer monies will be used for technology enhancement, building and grounds repairs, maintenance projects, athletic facility upgrades, purchasing of new equipment for the elementary and secondary schools, transportation department and lawn equipment. The aforementioned projects are to be completed on or before June 30, 2018.

Technology Proposal

The board voted 7-0 to accept the bid for the Firewall/Security of $7,291.20 and the Off Lease Dell Optiplex 990 (I5 3.1 Ghz, 8GB, 3 yr) (Teacher Machines) of $7,155.00 from Quality Network Solutions as provided in Quote 13182.

Building Trades

The board voted 7-0 to accept the bid from Glen and Susan Miller of $19,000 for the Building Trades program to perform contractual labor and mileage for the 2017-18 school year, pending liability insurance approval and preparation of the construction site by them.

May Meeting

The board voted 7-0 to set May 15th at 6:30 as the May regular session meeting due to scheduling conflicts.

Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

March 13, 2017 closed session meeting. 7-0

Offer Contract to Emilee Cramsey as an Elementary Teacher 7-0

Offer Contract to Miller Bowles for JH Social Studies 7-0

Offer Extra Duty Contracts for following list of coaches/sponsors 7-0

9-12 Chorus Activities – Nathaniel Orr; Assistant Basketball boys – Kyle Ellison; Assistant Football- Rod Sears; Assistant Football (Coordinator) – Kyle Ellison; Assistant Softball – Michael Moore; Asst. Marching Band -Chanel Oliver; Athletic Director – Lance Campbell; Band Activities – Nathaniel Orr; Drama – Dane Riggenbach; Elementary Music – Chanel Oliver; FBLA – Jenna Ward; FCCLA – Jenna Ketchum; FFA Sponsor – Waltedda Blessing; Flags – Schelle Cooley; Freshmen Class -Ryan Anderson; JH 8th girls basketball – Lauren Ewing; JH 7th boys basketball – Nathan Pippert; JH 8th boys basketball – Michael Moore; Jr High Track – Lance Campbell; Jr. High Track -Kimberly Small; Jr. High Cheerleaders FB – Tia Hamilton; Jr. High Football – Nathan Pippert; Jr High Football – Kody McCluskey; Jr High Softball – Kimberly Small; Jr. High 7th girls basketball – Megan Creek; Junior Class Sponsors – Kody McCluskey, Jenna Ward; National Honor Society – Terri Slaughter, Kara Wickert; Pom Pom Sponsor – Shelby McAfee; Senior Class – Terri Slaughter; Sophomore Class – Marc Colvin; Student Council- Jenna Ketchum; V/JH Campus Bowl -Dane Riggenbach; Varsity Basketball boys – Lance Campbell; Varsity Track -Troy Carper, Lauren Ewing.

Hire Allen Garrett as 2017-18 Bus Driver 6-1. Gary Miller voted No

Hire following non – certified staff for 2017-18 7-0: Teresa Creek, Michella Hull, Judy Thomas, Denny Ward, Stephanie Shalley, Janie Parton, Linda Hervey, Kathy Dickerson, Lisa Humes, Hannah Bishop, Shirley Green, Penny Holt, Jana Muntz, Danny Norton, Jon Wullbrandt, Alan Adams, Brian Chance, Allen Garrett, Bobbie Anderson, Kim Campbell, Schelle Cooley, Serena Stott, Jane Gelbach, Andrea Hunt, Faith Ann Miller, Angie Ward, Debbie Sears, Pat Arnold, Linda Clark, Vickie Mauck, Pam Chance, Jennifer Tinkle, Amanda Mohr, Rob Egenberger, Chris Parsons, Danielle Eddleman, Kristen Moore, Hilary Rader, Lydia Clatt, Shellie Jackson, Don Ryland.

The meeting adjourned at 9:50 p.m.