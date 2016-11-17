The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, November 10, 2016. President Trinity Davis called the regular meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Financial Report

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson reported year-to-date revenues total $1,177,538.04 which is an increase of $112,699.92 from last year. He indicated this revenue is mostly from the State. Year-to-date expenditures are $1,760,759.31 which is a decrease of $157,941.28 from last year. This leaves a deficit YTD of $583,221.27.

“This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January,” Bergeson told the board. “A majority of the decrease in the YTD deficit is mostly attributed to fewer capital projects compared to the previous year.”

Snow Removal

The board voted 6-0 to approve the Snowman bid for snow removal for the 2016-17 school year.

Future Projects

The board voted 6-0 to set a Board Workshop for January 4th at 5:30 p.m. in the Elementary Art Room.

The board voted 6-0 to approve the athletic fields lighting project as presented by DoggyBoy Enterprises with assistance from Tri County Electric.

“We have been reviewing pricing on replacement of the baseball and football field lighting,” said Bergeson “After reviewing several options, the board chose to purchase reconditioned Musco lighting for the football field for a total cost of $64,792 installed.”

He added that the baseball field lighting upgrades will include replacing the wooden poles, new wiring, and using the existing fixtures.

MSIP 5 Results

The board reviewed the districts MSIP 5 results and the outstanding achievement on this year’s annual yearly progress.

Resignation

The board voted 6-0 to accept Mitchell Bales resignation.

December Meeting

The board voted 6-0 to set the time for the December 8th board meeting at 4:30 p.m.

Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes of October 12, 2016