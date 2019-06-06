The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in special session on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Central Office.

President Christy Aylward called the meeting to order with seven members present.

The board moved to go out of open session into closed session as provided for in Section 610.021 RSMo for the evaluation, hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees; and personally identifiable student information.

In closed session, the board approved the hire of a pair of new teachers.

Riley Lucas was hired as a High School Social Studies teacher for the 2019-20 school year by a 7-0 vote. Lucas was also assigned as an assistant softball coach, assistant baseball coach, and junior high basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year.

The board voted 7-0 to hire Megan Vincent as Jr. High Science Teacher for the 2019-20 school year.

The meeting adjourned at 9:20 a.m.