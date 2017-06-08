The Scotland County Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. President Trinity Davis called the meeting to order with seven members present.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda:

Approve the April 13, 27 and May 5, 2017 minutes

Approve the 2017-18 Career Ladder Participants

Approve the 2017 Summer School Staff list

Approve personal day request for Amanda Mohr

Approve overnight trip request from Lance Campbell for Sectional and State track, Campus Bowl, and State Golf and a request from Waltedda Blessing for FFA officer retreat in St. Louis

Approve Contracts for Speech Lang. and Pathology, Therapy Services and Vision

Approve Procedural Evaluations for Title I and Title II.A

Approve Updated Sub List

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson reported that revenues are coming in as expected. Year-to-date total for revenues are $6,085,780.87 and year to date expenditures are $4,897,122.24. Total revenues are $1,188,658.63 above expenditures.

“This surplus will decrease as we near the end of the fiscal year,” he told the board. “We have received all of our local tax and will receive state and federal dollars in May and June. Payroll for May, June, July, Summer School, and Career Ladder will level out our current surplus for the 16-17 fiscal year.”

BIDS

The board voted 7-0 to approve the bid from Memphis Lumber Company of $26,995.00 to replace the current Life Skills building.

The building will accommodate the Central Office and Parents as Teachers allowing additional space in the elementary school for class size reduction and special education classrooms. The building will be finished by Building Trades Instructor, Mike Hyde with an overall completion date of August 2017.

The board voted 7-0 to advertise for bid the removal of the current Life Skills building with a completion date of June 5th. Bids will be due by 2:00 p.m. on May 30th, 2017.

The board voted 7-0 to set a special meeting for May 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

The board voted 7-0 to accept the bid from Patterson’s Asphalt for $13,240.00 to seal, fill cracks, and stripe the high school and elementary parking lots during the summer of 2017.

RESIGNATIONS

The board voted 7-0 to accept the resignation of Janie Parton effective September 1, 2017.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the resignation of Linda Clark effective May 19, 2017.

ATHLETICS UPDATE

The Scotland County R-1 School District is hosting the Class 2 District 5 Baseball Tournament at Tiger Field this week. The District is comprised of seven teams and Scotland County is the #1 seed in the tournament. The District Championship Game is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

BUILDING TRADES HOUSE

The board voted 7-0 to authorize United Country Land Pros to show the current Building Trades house on May 11th, 2017.

JUNE MEETING

The June board meeting will be held Thursday, June 8th at 6:30 p.m.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

The following items were approved in closed session:

Approve April 13, 2017 closed session meeting minutes, 7-0

Hire Bryan Chance as the Transportation Director for 2017-18 with salary of $35,000.00, 7-0

Offer Hannah Ross a position as a High School English Teacher, 6-0 Davis left the room

Hire summer custodians; Jacob Hull, Caleb Doubet, Aaron Buford, Alex Hunolt. 7-0

Hire Michael Moore as the 2018 season golf coach, 7-0

Hire Nathaniel Orr as 2017-18 Campus Bowl Coach, 7-0

Hire Karri Feeney as the 2017-18 JV/Asst Varsity Girls Basketball coach, 7-0

Meeting adjourned at 10:30 p.m.