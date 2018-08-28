A total of 124 total participants got Saturday of the 2018 Scotland County Antique Fair off to a running start at 8 a.m. with the annual Scotland County Hospital 5K Fun Run & Walk.

The top two performers were Rod Sears and Becky Davenport. Sears ran the race in a time of 21:55, while Davenport was the fastest female participant, completing the 5K course in a time of 23:51.

In the male 18-and-under division, Hayden Long turned in a top time of 21:56 followed by Alex Long (22:27) and Owen Triplett (24:37).

In the female 18U class it was Xavia Cullers winning in 23:57. Kelsey Tallman was second in 27:21 with Bryn Aylward finishing third with a time of 32:11.

Matt Gregory paced the males 19-29 division in a time of 22:57 with Brock Bondurant finishing second in 25:28.

Their female counterparts in the 19-29 age class saw Katie Miller at the head of the class with a time of 34:41 followed by Betsy Gundy (37:55) and Caley Sessions (42:00).

In the male 30-39 age division Derek Weber was tops in a time of 24:27. Josh Hill was second at 31:09 and Jeff Frederick was third in 34:33.

In the female 30-39 age class Michelle Parrott turned in a top time of 26:42 followed by Amy Buford (35:01) and Jenny Bergeson (42:26).

The male 40-49 class was led by Mark Wiggins with a time of 23:42. Matt Buford finished second in 28:55 with Andy Miller third in 44:07.

Trinity Davis paced the women’s 40-49 age class with a time of 27:48. Karri Feeney was second in 29:33 with Leann Baker third im 34:41.

The male 50 and older class was won by Linley Lipper in 26:51. Kevin Fromm ran a 27:10 for second followed by Mark Fryer 29:57.

The female 50+ class was won by Dani Fromm in 30:16. Angela Hawes ran a 39:12 and Tammy Wheeler finished in 45:05.