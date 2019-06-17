The Texas A&M University Center for Optimizing Rural Health (CORH) is pleased to announce that Scotland County Hospital is one of 25 hospitals selected to receive technical assistance from CORH. The Texas A&M University Center for Optimizing Rural Health (CORH) was recently created as a technical advisory center for vulnerable rural hospitals; it is a part of the A&M Rural and Community Health Institute (ARCHI) and is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The grant funding will provide consultations and tools to assist small, rural hospitals to identify and address issues that may be contributing to their future viability or financial vulnerability. This grant helps rural hospitals identify the challenges facing small hospitals and works with those hospitals to create solutions for how health care can remain in the rural communities across America.

“Our grant writing team put together a powerful application that certainly caught their attention,” said Randy Tobler, MD, CEO, Scotland County Hospital. “Our leadership team will work with the Center’s team to identify areas for improvement, strategize potential solutions, and develop a specific action plan with goals of keeping services close to home. We’ll keep the community abreast of how that looks as we work through the grant options.”

The Center will provide guidance and assistance in reaching the hospital’s goals including active support for a 12-month period and availability for continued assistance on an as-needed basis going forward. According to the CORH officials, this will happen through virtual facilitated/mentored intervention through educational materials, webinars, and facilitated peer-to-peer learning discussions.

Changes in the healthcare delivery system have left smaller, more isolated hospitals in precarious situations as health care has become more dependent on technology and specialization in medicine; however, even as much care has moved to centralized centers, quality care is highly dependent upon local access to excellent primary care, timely transfer when a higher level of care is needed, and reliable communication across levels of care. Scotland County Hospital officials will work with officials from the Center to enhance the community’s provision of high quality, local care and assure that the people they serve have access as needed to the high tech care of the 21st century.