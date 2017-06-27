The Scotland County After-Prom Parents are teaming up with the 2017 Scotland County Fair to bring some new entertainment to the summer event while helping raise money for the 2018 SCR-I after-prom party.

The group will host the Celebrity Showmanship contest at the fair on Wednesday, July 12th at 6 p.m.

Nominations are being accepted for any “celebrity” to show in special swine, goat, sheep and chicken shows at the fair that evening.

Cost is $20 to nominate a celebrity, which can include students, athletes, business owners, community members, church family, or just about anyone the nominator would like to see participate in the show.

A winner will be chosen for each livestock category, earning a special prize as well as the right to advance to the round robin show, where the top four participants will compete against one another in showing all four types of livestock to produce a grand champion.

To nominate participants, contact Dawn Triplett (660-341-0233), Melissa Anders (660-341-8969, or Tonya Harrison (660-341-1322. Nominee forms will also be available at the Memphis Democrat.

The event is being sponsored by the SCR-I class of 2019 Scotland County After-Prom Parents.