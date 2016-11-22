The Scotland County After Prom Parents met on November 7th at the Scotland County Pharmacy.

President Matt McKee reviewed with the parents the success of the fundraisers we have had thus far. This year is really going by quickly. We hope to finish the year strong and discussed the following events that SCAPP has planned throughout the remainder of the year.

With the holiday season approaching, SCAPP will again be selling the awesome Holiday Platters. You can order the platters through December 5th. The platters will be assembled and distributed after December 11th. Platters will be sold for $15.00 each with lots of goodies.

During the Scotland VS Schuyler home basketball games on December 13th and the Scotland vs. Knox home basketball games on February 7th, SCAPP will be serving a free will donation supper. Menu will be advertised closer to game days.

The Harlem Wizards will be returning to the Scotland County Campus on January 5, 2017. Tickets are on sale now and will be available at a discounted rate before the night of the event. Ticket prices will increase the night of the event. Tickets can be purchased at the Memphis Democrat, Scotland County Pharmacy, and the Scotland County R-I Central Office. If you would like to sponsor a team and get your choice of two courtside tickets or four reserved seating tickets in advance, please contact the SC Pharmacy for details. Information and posters will be hung throughout town.

The Daddy Daughter dance date has been set for March 25th in the elementary school. There will be tickets for sale closer to the event.

Apparel will continue to be sold at games and at the Memphis Democrat.

Much appreciation for everyone that has supported the SCAPP Class of 2018 so far was discussed.