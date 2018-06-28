With the search for the next great performers filling the television airwaves with program’s such as America’s Got Talent, it only seems fitting that local entertainers be able to get into the act.

The Scotland County Association of Music Parents (SCAMP), the booster organization for school’s music programs, will be hosting its own version of Scotland County’s Got Talent at the 2018 Scotland County Fair. SCAMP will host a local talent contest on July 10 as part of this year’s fair.

The event will feature three divisions. The pre-teen category will feature contestants age 12 and under. The teen category will be for performers ages 13-19. The event will also feature an open category for contestants of all ages.

The contest is open to amateur entertainers, acts that may include but are not limited to vocal solos or musical groups, instrument solos or group performances, dance performances or any other act which is entertaining and family-friendly, such as skits, ventriloquists, recitations, juggling…

All acts will be limited to four minutes or less in length.

Deadline for entry in the contest is July 7th. Entry fee is $5.

Contestants will be judged on technique and natural ability, execution and choreography and the quality of the performance, as well as stage presence and showmanship.

A first prize of $100 will go to the winner of each division. Second prize will pay $75 with a third place prize of $50.

Entry forms are available at the Memphis Democrat office and may be completed and submitted to SCAMP Secretary Ellen Aylward.