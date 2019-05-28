The 1972 Nova SS owned by Alan Hufford was selected by the residents and guests at the 2019 Scotland County Residential Terrace Car Show for the favorite color honor.

The weather was cold, drizzly and windy but those who braved the elements to attend the annual Scotland County Residential Terrace Car Show went home winners. The residents braved the elements to select the following winners.

Favorite color; Yellow 1972 Nova SS owned by Alan Hufford

Most Memories; 1955 Ford Crown Vic owned by Robert and Ella Owings

Most Fun; 1956 Ford Fairlane Vic owned by Ron Terrell

Fancy car; 1997 Corvette owned by Don Price

People’s Choice; 1955 Chevrolet BelAir convertible owned by Gary Harris

The Top 10 cars as selected by the voters were: Robert and Ella Owings, 1955 Ford Crown Vic; Marlyn Copeland, 1975 Corvette; Alan Hufford, 1972 Nova SS; Gary Harris, 1955 Chevrolet BelAir convertible; Ron Terrell, 1956 Ford Fairlane Vic; Don Price, 1997 Corvette; John and Pat Lee, 1979 Thunderbird; John and Sherrie Hayes, 1975 Corvette; Chuck Reedy, 1969 Pontiac GTO; and Brandon Garr, 1972 Dodge Challenger

The Top 3 Pickups were Robert Owings, 1939 Ford; Roger Robinson, 1964 Chevrolet C-10 Custom; Renita Bruno, 1967 Ford

The Top Motorcycle award went to John Austin, 1981 Honda CB900.