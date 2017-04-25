Dion Elmore, Chief Communications Officer of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, states, “The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of America’s heritage, but is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775.” Established in public law by a joint resolution of Congress signed by President Truman in 1952, then amended to designate the day under the 100th Congress and President Reagan in 1988, it states that “The President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups and as individuals.”

Elmore goes on to say, “As our nation struggles with foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and continual challenges to basic constitutional rights, citizens of the United States are preparing to heed the call by our elected leaders to exercise one of their most precious freedoms – the right to gather, turn to God, and pray. In response, millions will assemble at thousands of local events across the nation, where they will take time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their communities, their nation, and their leaders.”

The theme for the 2017 National Day of Prayer observation is For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us…Forgive Us…Heal Us! Based upon Daniel 9:19, it emphasizes our need as a nation to cry out to God who is sovereign over all governments and authorities; “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act!”

The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance invites everyone to the First Christian Church in Memphis on Thursday, May 4th at noon to join them in praying for our nation.