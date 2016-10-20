Would you like your children, daughters or sons, to have a great day of fun, dancing and playing group games with the Scotland County High School Little Paws? Then mark October 29th on your calendar because from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. at the Scotland County High School, a day of learning large group and small group routines, and playing games with the SC Little Paws is something your child can look forward to. The day will also include snacks and cheek cheers.

Parents are encouraged to attend their child’s performance of their routine at 2:00 p.m.

The cost for the day will be $15, which includes a t-shirt and snacks. The children will need to bring a sack lunch.

Please sign up by October 21st so we can make sure each child receives a t-shirt. The pom clinic is open to all girls and boys from three years to 8th grade. Call Marie Brown at 465-2036 to register or with any questions.

We will also have our Yummy-Lix Lollipops available to the children for fifty cents each if they are interested. And if you did not receive a pom calendar we will have some available for $5 each.

Hope to see you and your child/children on the 29th!