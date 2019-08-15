The Scotland County Library is combining a pair of local favorites into one fun-filled competition that will make winners of area readers.

Adult patrons of the library will now be eligible to play book bingo. Sign up at the circulation desk to receive a bingo card. Instead of numbers under the lettered columns, the entries will be books. Patrons simply read the various selections on their card, working to mark off five entries under one column, across, or diagonally, or in all four corners, to score a bingo and earn a free prize.

Once a patron completes a bingo, they simply return the card for a prize. All winning cards will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize at the end of the season.

Participants must be at least 13 years of age. The contest will open on August 26th and run through November 26th, the final date to turn in cards.

The contest will run on the honor system, with participants trusted to have completed the necessary reading to qualifying the winning card.