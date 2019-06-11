The following books, recently selected by the library staff as their favorite reads, are available at the library.

The Broken Road series, by Richard Paul Evans, is the travel log of Charles James as he walks Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, CA. Presumed to have perished in an airplane crash, James sets off to rediscover his life. The three books in the series are The Broken Road, The Forgotten Road, and The Road Home. Take a trip down Route 66 and see what lessons Charles James learns along the way. This series is available in both print and audiobook.

Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country, by Pam Houston, is a collection of essays, mainly about her 120-acre homestead in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. Houston also writes about her childhood of abuse and neglect, the pioneer history of her ranch, wildfires, her travels, and the journey that led her to a remote homestead in Colorado.

Dracul is the prequel to Bram Stoker’s Dracula. It is a supernatural thriller written by J.D. Barker and Dacre Stoker, a descendant of author Bram Stoker. The book is both Dracula and Bram Stoker’s origin story, and it tells the story of Bram’s life with the idea that vampires really do exist. This is not a book to be read while home alone after dark.

Long Road to Mercy, by David Baldacci, is the first book in a new adventure. It introduces Atlee Pine, an FBI agent, and Baldacci’s first ever female main character.

What We Keep: 150 people share the one object that brings them joy, magic, and meaning is an intimate look at what an object can say about a person, who they are, and what they value. This book, written by Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax, is a collection of photographs and personal interviews with people about the objects they value above all others and the stories behind them.

The View from Rainshadow Bay, by Colleen Coble, is the first title in the Lavender Tide series. Shanna’s husband dies in a climbing accident, leaving her with a five-year-old son and a helicopter charter business as her only reasons to live. When her business partner is murdered, she lives in constant fear. This series has suspense, danger, and romance and is available in both print and audiobook.

A Justified Murder is the second book in the Medlar Mystery series by Jude Deveraux. It is a book about murder in a small town.

Great Plains, by Ian Frazier, won the Spur Award for nonfiction presented by the Western Writers of America for distinguished writing about the American West. Following his move from New York City to Montana, Frazier travelled around the Great Plains and wrote about things he encountered on the road. A few of these include a visit to the site of Sitting Bull’s cabin, buffalo hunters, the Dust Bowl, missile silos, Laurence Welk’s childhood and career, and the location where Bonnie and Clyde missed a detour sign and plunged into the Red River.

