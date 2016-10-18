A November 22nd Bake Sale was part of discussion during the October meeting of the Scotland County Genealogy Society held Tuesday, October 11th. Twila Stevenson, vice president, called the meeting to order. There were eleven members present with three guests.

The secretary and the treasurer gave their reports and both were approved.

Under communications, June Kice had a phone call from a person in New Mexico about a wagon they had that was built in Memphis. The company that built the wagon was called “J.J. Townsend & Sons, Wagon and Buggies”. This company was located where Jackie Goosey has his used car lot. June has contacted some local people that are working on bringing this wagon back to Memphis. Who from Scotland County remembers a wagon company located here? This was an interesting conversation.

The bake sale scheduled for November 22nd was discussed. It was decided to start at 8:00 a.m. and stay open between 4:00-5:00 p.m. or until we run out of baked items. It was also decided to take orders in advance if anyone would like to call. Contact peole are June Kice (465-2041), Twila Stevenson (945-3903) and Terry Arnold (341-5480) or any member of the genealogy group.

There were three guests attending this month’s meeting. Two were from Oklahoma; a mother and daughter. The mother’s family is from this area, living north of Memphis. Their last name is Drake. They come back to Memphis each time this year.

The third guest was Nancy Tague Platz. Nancy has received an award for outstanding presentations that she makes at different places such as nursing homes and many more places. Nancy wanted to thank the Genealogy people for getting her stared in this when she did a presentation on quilts. She does many more subjects and does a great job. She really deserved this award.

At this time, the meeting was closed and refreshments were served by Terry Arnold.

The Genealogy Society would like to invite anyone that is interested in family history to contact a member or stop by their building. They meet the second Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

Submitted by Terry Arnold