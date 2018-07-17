The Scotland County Genealogical Society met Monday, July 9th for their regular monthly meeting. Vice President, Terry Arnold, called the meeting to order. There were seven members present and one guest.

The Secretary’s report was given by Connie Bratton and June Kice delivered the Treasurer’s report.

Under Old Business, the group discussed copy machine prices and membership book placement.

Under New Business, discussion was had on the book sale to be held during Antique Fair weekend, Friday and Saturday, August 27th and 28th. The book sale will be held in the Genealogy Building. In addition, cookies will be sold on the square as in the past. An inventory of cookie cans will be done at the August 13th meeting and work times will also be assigned.

Several books will be sold during the book sale including: Sound the Firebell (about the Iowa Medical Center in Keokuk during the Civil War). This book will sell for $15. A Town Called Memphis will also be sold for $15. Making Missouri History will sell for $17.50, Scotland County Bicentennial will sell for $30, I Suckered Tom Horn will be priced at $18.95, and Tom Horn, Killing Men is My Specialty will sell for $18.

The meeting adjourned for a word day of sorting obituaries.

The next meeting will be held August 13th in the Genealogy Building at 1:30 in the afternoon. Anyone is welcome to attend these meetings. Additionally, on October 13th, the Missouri State Historical Society will have their Fall Lecture by Caroline Fraser on Laura Ingalls Wilder. Registration and more information about this lecture can be found on shsmo.org.

Submitted by Connie Bratton, Secretary.