The Scotland County Genealogy Society met Monday, September 12th. President Darlene Johnston called the meeting to order with twelve members present and one guest.

Terry Arnold gave the secretary’s report and the treasury report was given by Rhonda Davis. Both were approved.

It was decided the group would set up a table at the Christmas Bazaar once again this year.

There wasn’t any old business today.

Under new business it was decided to have a bake sale in November. Everyone agreed to have it held on Tuesday, November 22nd (two days before Thanksgiving) at the Genealogy Building. A time will be given later. The baked items will be homemade pies, dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls. Hopefully this will help out some busy moms, grandmas or whoever is planning a big dinner.

The meeting was then closed and a great program was given by June Kice on the history of the potato.

The group learned that the potato first started by the Inca Indians in Peru around 8000 B.C. The Incas had many uses for potatoes other than eating them. Raw slices were placed on broken bones to promote healing, they were carried to prevent rheumatism, ate with other foods to prevent indigestion and helped to measure time by how long it took for potatoes to cook. In 1536, Spanish Conquistadors conquered Peru and discovered the flavors of the potato. They took them back to Europe.

Sir Walter Raleigh introduced the potatoes to Ireland in 1589 near Cork. They came to the New World in 1621 as a gift to the governor of Virginia. President Thomas Jefferson introduced the French Fry in 1802.

Did you know that during the Alaskan Klondike Gold Rush, from 1897-1898, potatoes were worth their weight in gold because they are high in vitamin C? Also, in October 1995, the potato became the first vegetable to be grown in space!

Thanks June, for this very good information. Now we know more about the potato today than we did yesterday! The next time you have a potato remember it has come a long way.

Following the presentation, everyone enjoyed delicious refreshments served by Twila Stevenson.

Genealogy meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Genealogy Building across from the Memphis Fire Station. The Genealogy Society would like to invite anyone to join them. There is a lot of information on family history for those that would like to come in and see.

Submitted by Terry Arnold, Secretary