The Scotland County Genealogy Society met on November 12th in Memphis.

The meeting was called to order by vice president Terry Arnold. Seven members were present.

The secretary’s report was given and approved and the treasurer’s report was given and approved.

We will be purchasing a new copy machine. Terry Arnold and Bonnie Hayes will make the purchase.

Plans were made for the Beta Christmas Bazaar on December 1st and who will work our booth. We will be raffling off a throw with chances costing three for a dollar.

Nominations for next year’s officers were made.

Some family histories available are: Dalton, Depuy, Dietrich, Davis, Dillie, Downing, Drake, Driscoll, Dunn, Eckman, Elck, and Ewing.

Terry Arnold adjourned the meeting.

Refreshments were served by Rhonda Davis and enjoyed by all.

We meet at the Genealogy building the 2nd Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Submitted by Connie Bratton, secretary