On February 12, 2018, the Scotland County Genealogy Society met. 12 members were present and officers were sworn in by Marlene Cowell, President Treva Whitstock, Treasurer June Kice, Trustee Linda Larson, and Director Darlene Johnston. The secretary’s report was given by Connie Bratton and the treasurer’s report was given by Ronda Davis. New business was setting a work schedule for the bake sale and old business consisted of getting address changes to Bonnie Hayes. A program was given by Nancy Platz and was assisted by Larry on 2009 pennies featuring Abraham Lincoln. The 1st penny log cabin 1809-1816 birth to childhood, 2nd formative years 1816-1830 Indiana, 3rd professional life 1830-1861 Illinois, and 4th president 1861-1865.

June Kice talked about the first Valentine’s Day and how it originated, the meeting adjourned and refreshments were served by Ronda Davis.

Submitted by: Connie Braton, Secretary