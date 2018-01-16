The Scotland County Genealogical Society met January 8, 2018. President Darlene Johnston called the meeting to order with six members and two guests present.

The secretary’s report was given by Connie Bratton and treasurer’s report was given by Rhonda Davis.

The safety deposit box was checked on by Darlene Johnston.

News for Vickie Ewing; the quilt was received by Nelda Billups’ grandson as a gift and he was delighted to receive it.

The Book and Bake Sale will be held February 13th at the Genealogy Building.

Old Business: A mistake was made on who does the genealogy research and it is JoAnn Aylward.

Kylee Johnston gave a program on her service dog she trained and showed while in 4-H. He is an emotional support dog. She explained how to start training dogs to follow commands.

The meeting adjourned and refreshments were served by Darlene Johnston.

We would like to invite anyone that is interested in joining our group to come to our meeting on the second Monday of the month at the Genealogy Building across from the Fire Station.

Submitted by Connie Bratton, Secretary