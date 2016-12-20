The Scotland County Genealogical Society held their monthly meeting Monday, December 12, 2016 at the genealogy building. Darlene Johnston called the meeting to order with ten members present.

The secretary gave her report and it was approved as read. The treasurer’s report was then given. Rhonda reported that we did very well with the bake sale we had in November and also very well at the Christmas Bazaar. The report was approved.

There wasn’t any new discussion on old business. Under new business, June Kice reported about the wagon, the one reported earlier that was built in Memphis. This is being donated to the Memphis Museum. The wagon is an actual chuck wagon and the person donating it is talking about preparing a meal and serving to those that are interested. Wouldn’t this be fun to have a meal served from a chuck wagon? As we learn more, we will let people know what is going on and when it will happen.

June Kice also brought four books that our public library has donated to the genealogy building for those interested in using them as a research tool.

This concluded our meeting. For our program, we had show-and-tell from anyone who wanted to bring an item from their past that held a special memory and share it with the group.

We then all enjoyed refreshments brought by all.

At this time, the genealogy society would like to invite anyone that is taking an interest in their family history to come to one of their meetings which are held the second Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. The genealogy building is located across the street from the Memphis Fire Station. The Genealogy Society has a lot to offer in documentations and copies that can be made. On the front door are several phone numbers of members that can help you with your search.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a great New Year!

Submitted by Terry Arnold, Secretary