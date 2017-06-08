The Scotland County Fair is seeking candidates for the queen contest. This year’s competition is open to qualifying contestants from Scotland and adjoining Missouri counties including Knox, Clark and Schuyler. Registration officially closed Wednesday, June 7th. However, candidates are still needed and interested young ladies can still contact Danielle Bair until Friday, June 9th at 660-341-3486.

The SC Fair Queen Candidates will be competing this year for a variety of honors. For the 3rd year we are offering the optional award, Young Women in Agriculture Award! Returning awards are given for Miss Congeniality, Talent, Essay Winner, as well as Queen and 1st and 2nd Runners-up. This year’s Queen will not only win the title and crown but $350 cash plus other prizes. The award for 1st Runner-up is $200; 2nd Runner-up $100; Miss Congeniality, Young Women in Agriculture Award, Talent & Essay Winner will each receive a $100 cash prize. A prize will also be given to the contestant who sells the most season passes. This increases the opportunities for the contestants to receive honors in an area they excel.

In accordance with the Missouri State Fair Queen Contest, female contestants who are 17 years of age and no older than 22 by September 1st, 2017, that also meet state and local requirements, will be able to enter the contest. This ensures that the local Queen will be able to participate in the State Fair Queen Contest at the State Fair in August.

The fair is looking to promote female role models by giving them an opportunity to shine. This experience is intended to help them gain confidence, develop skills as well as make some great memories while representing this area. Candidates will exercise their skills as they seek out a sponsor, sell season passes and work on their talent. Since the fair is predominately about agriculture, the Young Women in Agriculture Award will put a spotlight on the candidate that excels in agriculture. A strong knowledge base of agriculture is very important on the State level.

Potential contestants will need to pick up a packet to obtain rules and regulations, application, etc. There is a minimum of three contestants needed for the contest to be held.

Mark your calendar for an evening to remember on Monday, July 10th in the Grandstands as we watch with anticipation the candidates compete in talent, evening gown and secret question. You won’t want to miss this exciting event as our reigning queen, Miss Calesse Bair, crowns the new 2017 Scotland County Queen!

Submitted by Danielle Bair