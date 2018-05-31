Teen girls ages 13 – 16 (by July 9, 2018) are encouraged to enter the Junior Miss contest while younger girls ages 10 – 12 (by July 9, 2019) to enter the Little Miss contest.

The girls will complete an application (including a current school picture), write an essay on the topic of “What the Scotland County Fair Means to Me and my Community”. Little Miss essay requirement is 3 paragraphs and Junior Miss essay requirement is 5 paragraphs. Applications are available by contacting Danielle Bair and are to be returned to Danielle Bair by the end of the business hours on Friday, June 29th.

The Jr. and Little Miss contestants will compete Monday, July 9, 2018 at the Scotland County Fair during the evening program. They will be judged on their appearance, stage presence and on-stage question. The Little Miss and Junior Miss will be crowned during the evening ceremony and be awarded a $50 cash prize.

The 2018 Little Miss and Junior Miss will be expected to represent the fair by wearing the tiara and sash (when possible) to the 2018 fair events they attend. There will be a $25 cash prize for the best essay.

If you have any questions please call Danielle Bair at 660-465-2770 or 660-341-3486.