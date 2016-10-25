The Scotland County Care Center is sponsoring a Costume Contest on Monday, October 31st. The event starts at 6:45 p.m. and is being held in the Activity Room.

Judging will be done by the residents of SCCC and prizes will be awarded. Age groups include 0-3 years, 4-7 years, and 8-12 years.

You may sign up the evening of the event or call the care center at 660-465-7221 and ask for Tammy Hammond or Terri Beckley. You can also come by the Activity Department.

The Costume Contest is being sponsored by KMEM Radio, Scotland County Care Center and other fine sponsors.