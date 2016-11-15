by Stan Hilderbrand

It’s been a long time since we shared some news here. Recently, our main focus was this year’s sorghum harvest. We’ve harvested and cooked it all now: 333 gal from our own crop and 66 gal from our neighbor, Jacob at Red Earth Farms. This year’s crop was certainly a lot better than last year. As always, we had a lot of help from various folks: our friend, Kris, from southern MO was up for the entire season, and we had folks from our sister communities, Acorn and Twin Oaks in VA, and East Wind in southern MO, as well as various visitors.

Currently, we have five adult members; however, it feels like more. Cynthia has been here since last fall and is planning to stay at least another year. Dottie was an intern last year and is back again this year and staying for now. Mo was an intern all season. When folks stay for longer periods, they become part of the family – even though they have not gone through the membership process.

Garden crops were generally good this year, although we had a very poor potato harvest. Who knows why? We had a good fruit year, with strawberries, peaches, and apples. Field crops were ok: we had popcorn, field corn, wheat, pinto beans, black beans, and lots of broom corn (for making brooms).

Some folks from Sandhill and Dancing Rabbit have been supporting the native peoples’ struggle to keep their land and sacred places, which means stopping the Dakota Access pipeline. Most of the resistance has been in ND by native/First Nations people. The local resistance point (in support) was near Montrose IA, where they were drilling under the Mississippi river to install the pipeline. Local folks from here went to this site in support, which is now closed, since work on the pipe line is finished there.

Homeschooling season has started again, with several students and teachers from Sandhill, Red Earth, and Dancing Rabbit, participating. Others elect to go to the public school in Memphis.

As always, there is a lot of interchange of people within the three communities: Sandhill, Dancing Rabbit and Red Earth – weekly potlucks, ultimate Frisbee games, skating/hockey in the winter, pizza night at the Mercantile at Dancing Rabbit, movies, music, and other cultural events.

We are having some major changes with folks living here. Baigz joined the community within the last year. Mica moved from Sandhill to Red Earth this spring. She had been managing and doing most of the work with the field crops. It left us with a big hole in that area, since I, Stan, had passed it on to Mica and am currently doing mostly organic inspections. Fortunately, Tyler had been doing some work in the fields and stepped in to honcho the field crops, with help from Cynthia. Mica became an organic inspector 2 years ago, and Tyler became one this year.

On a personal note: this summer I decided to live at my partner’s house in Memphis while she was gone – to see what it felt like living by myself. I’ve been at Sandhill for 36 years and lived in other communities for 4 years before that. I can’t remember ever actually living by myself; after I left home, it was college dorms, shared housing, and communities. Well, I found that I loved living by myself. I also got back into some gardening – harvesting potatoes, garlic, tomatoes, plums, peaches, etc. (along with my other work as an organic inspector). And I got to know the neighbors. When my partner returned, I realized I was not ready to give up this life. So now I am in the process of moving from Sandhill to live in Memphis. I am moving slowly: I enjoyed being part of the sorghum harvest, and I still have been inspecting, and I need time to reorient my finances; but I am living in Memphis. Now, instead of coming to Memphis for dates, I went to Sandhill for the sorghum cooks, occasionally to meetings, social events, etc. I’m only 70 – still time for major changes. I am enjoying Memphis!