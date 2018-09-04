The Sandhill Cemetery Association met in Rutledge on April 28, 2018 at the Scotland County Hospital Library to discuss the care and finances of the cemetery.

Chairman Darrell Shultz called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. by asking Nancy McClamroch, in the absence of Secretary Paige McClamroch, to read the minutes of the April 29, 2017 meeting. Leroy Huff made a motion to approve the minutes, seconded by Mitch McClamroch. Motion passed.

Nancy McClamroch presented the Treasurer’s report. Total income from 4/1/16 to 3/31/17 was $3,815.82, with total expenses of $745.00. Total of all accounts is $24,416.37. Paul Slater made a motion to accept the Treasurer’s report. Mitch McClamroch seconded. Motion passed.

In new business, Victor Childers will check on investments for the Association.

Connie Ward will continue to mow the cemetery for $90 each time.

Chairman Shultz will check on pricing for a new vinyl sign for the cemetery after measuring the sign at Bethel Cemetery.

The next Sandhill Cemetery Association meeting will be February 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Paul Slater made a motion to adjourn the meeting seconded by Victor Childers. Motion passed.

The Sandhill Cemetery Association meeting was attended by Darrell Shultz, Mitch McClamroch, Nancy McClamroch, Paul Slater, Victor Childers and Leroy Huff.

Submitted by Nancy McClamroch

Sandhill Cemetery Association