Minutes of the Sandhill Cemetery Association- February 23, 2019

The Sandhill Cemetery Association met in Memphis on April 28, 2018 at the United Methodist Church basement to discuss the care and finances of the cemetery.

Chairman Darrell Shultz called the meeting to order at 9:40 A.M. by asking Secretary Paige McClamroch, to read the minutes of the April 28, 2018 meeting. Nancy McClamroch made a motion to approve the minutes with correction, seconded by Mitch McClamroch. Motion passed.

Nancy McClamroch presented the Treasurer’s report. Total income from 4/1/18 to 2/6/19 was $1,016.73, with total expenses of $681.62. Total of all accounts is $24,754.00. Sean Huff made a motion to accept the Treasurer’s report. Paige McClamroch seconded. Motion passed.

Nancy will find out what it takes to get possession of the CD that is currently with the County Clerk (Treasurer).

Leroy made a motion, seconded by Sean that the savings account #048800, with a balance of $10.31, will be rolled in to the checking account #400025.

In old business:

A conference call with Victor Childers was held regarding an investment with Fidelity. Another meeting will be held on March 5, 2019 at Leroy’s house at 7:30 P.M. to call Fidelity for more information.

More information needs to be gathered concerning a new sign for the cemetery. Victor will check for pictures of the church to be embossed on the sign. We will need to get a new quote from RPM.

Connie Ward will continue to mow the cemetery for $90 each time.

The next Sandhill Cemetery Association meeting will be discussed at the meeting on March 5th.

Nancy made a motion to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Sean. Motion passed.

The Sandhill Cemetery Association meeting was attended by Darrell Shultz, Mitch McClamroch, Nancy McClamroch, Paige McClamroch, Leroy Huff, Sean Huff and Victor Childers by conference call.

Submitted by: Paige McClamroch, Secretary- Sandhill Cemetery Association.