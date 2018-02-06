This year marks the 101st publication year for the yearbook at Scotland County R-1 High School. The first creators of the yearbook, 101 years ago, decided to title their yearbook, The Sandburr. However, somewhere along the way, the name was dropped and many students today didn’t realize the yearbook had a name. This year, the official name will once again make its way back to the cover.

This year’s 2017-2018 yearbook staff, under the direction of new advisor, Andrea Brassfield, has been busy creating a quality yearbook for this year’s students. Brassfield states, “This is my first experience with a publications class and the online design offered by Walsworth publishing company. This has definitely been a learning year, not just with the online elements of publishing, but also managing the publication students and delegating responsibilities to them. There is so much more to creating a year-long project like this and we all want it to be perfect.”

This year’s theme is “This is Our Story” and is focused on the popular social media app, Snapchat. Brassfield says, “The goals of the Publications classes are to both honor the students of SCR-1 and serve as a history book for students to look back on for years to come.”

The yearbook is on sale now and can be ordered through the school or online at yearbookforever.com. Brassfield explained that ordering online is very easy and convenient. However, parents and students can bring their payment to the high school office or to Mrs. Brassfield’s English classroom.

Additionally, yearbook students will be set up in the high school commons to take orders during next Tuesday night’s last home varsity basketball game (February 13th). As a special promotion for Valentine’s Day, the yearbooks will be offered at the 1st tier pricing of $30. The students are calling the promotion “Love our Sandburr” and on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 13th and 14th, the SCR-1 Sandburr can be purchased at school or at the basketball game for $30.00 After these dates, the yearbook will still be available for purchase, but at the 3rd tier pricing for $40.

The yearbook is set up on a three-tier pricing system at the beginning of each school year as an incentive to “buy early and save”. At that time, a selling goal is also established. Going off prior year sales, a goal of 150 yearbook sales was set and students are a little more than half-way to reaching that goal.

In an effort to off-set the coast of yearbook publication, business ads and senior ads are also being sold. Senior ads are a way to honor this year’s graduating students. Family and friends are all invited to place congratulatory ads in the yearbook with sizes ranging from 1/8 to a full page. If you are a business who has not been approached by a publications student yet, and would like to advertise in this year’s edition of the SCR-1 Sandburr or if you would like to purchase a senior ad, please contact the school at 660-465-8901 or Andrea Brassfield at abrassfield@scotland.k12.mo.us.