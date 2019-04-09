If sophomore Preston Sanchez was nervous when he stepped to the plate in the top of the third inning Tuesday night in Purdin, it definitely didn’t show. It was the Tigers’ designated hitter’s first career varsity at bat, and all Sanchez did was launch a solo homer over the left field fence to give SCR-I a 2-0 lead.

Sanchez’s blast opened the door for a four-run third inning as SCR-I blew open a close contest to post a 15-5 win.

SCR-I took a 1-0 lead in the second. Anthony Whitaker singled and stole base before coming in to score on a base hit by Parker Triplett.

Sanchez led off the third with the home run. Hunter Frederick singled and after Kaden Anders reached on an error, Branton Burrus blasted a three run homer to center field to make the score 5-0.

Linn County plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame off Burrus, but SCR-I kept the pressure on in the top of the fourth. Burrus, Will Fromm, Jacob McDaniel and Triplett all had RBI hits as SCR-I extended the margin to 10-2.

Linn County trimmed the lead to 10-5 in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers tacked on another five spot in the fifth inning. Anders had an RBI double and Fromm and Burrus also knocked in runs to help end the game by the 10-run rule.

Burrus notched the win on the mound, going three innings and allowing just one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out five.

McDaniel tossed two innings, getting tagged for three unearned runs on two hits and four walks while fanning two.

Frederick went 3-3 at the plate and scored a pair of runs. Burrus was 2-3 with three runs scored and four RBI. Triplett went 2-4 with two RBIs and Sanchez was 1-2 with three runs scored.