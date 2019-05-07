Preston Sanchez blasted a two-run homer deep to left field in the Tigers win at Clark County on Saturday.

After a week of rainouts, Scotland County was able to squeeze in a baseball game on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Kahoka. The Tigers jumped out to a commanding lead early but had to hold off a late Clark County rally to post a 11-7 win.

SCR-I jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Parker Triplett walked and Corbyn Spurgeon followed with a base hit. A walk to Will Fromm loaded the bases. Jacob McDaniel forced a run in with a base on balls and Brady Curry delivered an RBI ground out to build a 2-0 lead.

Clark County answered in the bottom of the frame with four straight hits off starter Will Fromm to open the game. The senior hurler was able to limit the damage to just a single tally as the Tigers gunned down a runner at the plate and Fromm struck out the final hitter to leave the bases loaded.

Preston Sanchez led off the second with a double but was picked off, putting a damper on what still was a three-run inning for the Tigers. Carson Harrison walked but was erased on a fielder’s choice by Triplett. Branton Burrus reached on an error before Fromm was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Anthony Whitaker was then plunked by a pitch to force in a run. McDaniel delivered a two-run single to extend Scotland County’s lead to 5-1.

Hunter Frederick reached on an error to open the third. Preston Sanchez then stepped to the plate and blasted a home run to deep left field. Doubles by Triplett and Fromm tacked on another tally in front of an RBI single by Whitaker that pushed the Tigers’ lead to 9-1.

Clark County added a run in the bottom of the third inning before putting together a big frame in the bottom of the fourth. The Indians tallied three runs, taking advantage of a pair of Scotland County errors, before Fromm again left the bases load by striking out three straight hitters.

McDaniel took over on the mound in the fifth and Clark County was able to plate two more runs to trim the deficit to 9-7.

Whitaker was hit by a pitch to open the sixth and scored on a double by McDaniel. Frederick delivered an RBI hit to push the lead back to 11-7.

Triplett locked down the victory with two innings of scoreless relief work.

Fromm notched the victory, working four innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven. McDaniel was tagged for two runs, one earned, on four walks while striking out two. Triplett worked two innings, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out four.

Sanchez led the offense, finishing 3-4 with a home run and two RBIs. McDaniel was 2-4 with three RBIs and Triplett was 2-3 with three runs scored.