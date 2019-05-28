Sam and Sheila Berkowitz of Memphis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30th. The Rev. William Davidson of the First Christian Church in Kirksville performed the double-ring ceremony at the Kirksville Shamrock Inn. Sam is the son of the late Joseph Berkowitz and the late Naomi Foster. Sheila is the daughter of Elverean Logston and the late Robert Logston. They have one daughter Caryn.

Mr. Berkowitz taught History/Social Science, gifted education, 5th and 6th grades, and health and physical education and has coached football, basketball, and track in Scotland, Clark, and Schuyler Counties. He founded KMEM radio and was general manager for over ten years, and was the First District State Representative to the Missouri House of Representatives from 1999-2003 then served as Chief-of-Staff to the House Minority Leader. He currently serves on the Scotland County R-1 School Board and volunteers with the school’s Academic Quiz Bowl program.

Mrs. Berkowitz taught junior high English and gifted education at Scotland County R-1 for thirty years. Since 2001 she has worked at Truman State University in the Education Department as an instructor. Currently she is the Certification Officer, Assessment Director, and Academic Advisor for the Master of Arts in Education program. She is involved in numerous civic activities in the community: Memphis Community Theatre, P.E.O. International, Beta Sigma Phi, First Christian Church, Mark Twain Chorale International, and a volunteer for the Academic Quiz Bowl program and Elementary Spelling Bee at SCR-1.

Sam enjoys attending MU football games with their daughter, and the Berkowitzes enjoy traveling and spending time with their family and friends.