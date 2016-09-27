A glimpse at the scoreboard wouldn’t do justice to Thursday night’s softball battle in Memphis that saw Salisbury depart town with an 11-4 victory.

The game wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the final score, as it took 10 innings to decide the contest, which was knotted in score at 3-3 at the completion of the seven innings of regulation.

The Panthers took the lead 1-0 in the second inning on a pair of base hits which provided the lone earned run of the night off Ashleigh Creek.

SCR-I struggled to find a rhythm against Salisbury starter Lydia Henke, who didn’t allow a hit until the third inning when Abi Feeney drilled a double in the right center field gap.

Salisbury took advantage of a lead off error that opened the door for a pair of unearned runs in the sixth inning to build what looked like a commanding 3-0 lead.

But that quickly changed in the bottom of the inning. After Stevi See reached on a base hit, Creek crushed a two-run homer over the center field fence to give SCR-I life.

Abby Blessing led off the bottom of the seventh with her second base hit of the night. Julie Long beat out an errant throw on a groundball to third base that left SCR-I with runners at second and third with nobody out. Abi Feeney reached on a fielder’s choice to the pitcher to load the bases. After a pair of fly balls failed to plate the tying run, See worked a bases loaded walk to force in the run and extend the game to extra innings.

Maddie Brassfield led off the eighth inning with a single and stole second base before being stranded at third. Chelsea Wood had a base hit in the night but also was left on base.

That left the door open for Salisbury, which slammed the game shut with a huge 10th inning. The Panthers plated eight runs on three hits and a walk, courtesy of four SCR-I fielding miscues.

Creek jacked her second long ball of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning, clearing the left field fence with the home run to make the final score 11-4.

She took the loss on the mound, surrendering 11 runs, one earned, on 10 hits and three walks while striking out nine.

She and Blessing combined for half of SCR-I’s eight hits, each going 2-5 on the night.

Scotland County drops to 6-6 on the year and 4-4 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.