Despite not making a single field goal the entire first quarter on Friday night at Salisbury, Scotland County still found itself in striking distance of an upset of the Lewis & Clark Conference leaders.

But the slim hope of a 22-13 halftime deficit was quickly dashed by a 17-0 Salisbury run to start the third period that led the Panthers to a 53-22 victory.

The SCR-I shooting slump continued, as the Lady Tigers went nearly 10 minutes on Friday night before the first shot went through the nets, a fast break score by Khloe Hamlin.

Salisbury built an 11-0 lead before Kilee Bradley-Robinson sank a pair of free throws. Kaylyn Anders added two free throws to make the score 15-4 to close the first period.

Hamlin’s steal on defense and transition bucket helped spark a SCR-I run in the second quarter, but the shooting woes spread to the free throw line, where SCR-I converted just two of seven shots from the charity stripe at one point. Even with the struggles, the team’s defense kept SCR-I within striking distance. So when Ashleigh Creek connected on a three-pointer and finished off the first half with pair of free throws, Scotland County found itself heading to the locker room down just nine.

That quickly changed to start the third period. Salisbury put the game away with a 17-0 run.

The Lady Tigers finally got on the board with 1:09 left in the quarter when Anders scored in the paint. A fast break score by Katie Feeney made the score 41-18 to close the quarter.

Feeney scored on a drive to the basket with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter to end another lengthy scoring drought and Micah Cooley added a field goal as SCR-I managed just four points in the fourth period and Salisbury went on to the 53-22 win.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Anders and Creek with five points apiece. SCR-I dropped to 7-7 on the year and 2-2 in conference play.