Not much went right for Scotland County in Salisbury Thursday night as the Lady Panthers posted a 10-0 victory in five innings, effectively ending any shot at a conference title for SCR-I.

The Lady Tigers put together back-to-back singles with two outs in the first but couldn’t score.

The home team jumped on top in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs, taking advantage of a leadoff walk and a pair of base hits to lead 2-0.

The Lady Panthers only got the ball out of the infield once in the bottom of the second but tacked on two more runs courtesy of a pair of wild pitches and several quality bunts.

The score remained 4-0 until the bottom of the fifth. Salisbury led off with a double followed by a base on balls. A perfect bunt loaded the bases with no outs. The Lady Panthers continued to play small ball, forcing tough plays on the Lady Tigers’ defense that resulted in several errors and ultimately six runs crossing the plate to end the contest by the 10-run rule.

Creek took the loss, surrendering 10 runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Creek and Stevi See were each 1-2 at the plate to account for the two SCR-I hits.

SCR-I fell to 9-6 on the year and 5-2 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.