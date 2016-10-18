The Scotland County R-I Yearbook sales are currently underway. Orders received by December 16th lock in the purchase price of $30. Orders received after the preorder deadline will cost $40 until March 3rd, with the price going up to $45 through April 28th.

Yearbook advisor, Tammy Walton, indicated that personalized stamping can be added to yearbook orders for an additional $4, with a special clear protective covering also available for an additional $4 charge.

“Despite our best efforts, I’m hearing that a lot of parents did not know they were for sale yet,” said Walton. “We’re trying especially hard to spread the word about it being a special 100th anniversary issue of the yearbook.”