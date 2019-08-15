Sadie Davis (center) was named second runner-up in the 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen Contest. She is pictured with fellow finalists Miss Moniteau County, Hallee Oliver, first runner-up; Miss North Central Missouri, Emma Leamer, third runner-up; fourth runner-up Miss Gasconade County, Megan Schneider; and Queen Chloe Momphard of Troy.

Miss Scotland County, Sadie Davis, was named 2nd Runner Up in the 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen Contest during a ceremony held Thursday, August 8th.

Davis received third among the 45 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. She will receive a $500 scholarship. Davis earned first runner-up honors last year.

Participants in the queen pageant were judged in multiple areas including interview, speech, talent and evening gown.

“I loved getting the opportunity to represent Scotland County at the Missouri State Fair,” said Davis. “Meeting all of the other candidates and going through the process are great experiences that have prepared me so well for my future career.”

Sadie was recognized as one of Mizzou’s Distinguished 14 Freshmen. She earned her FFA American Degree and has held multiple leadership positions in FFA, 4-H, and currently her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta. She is a Walter Williams Scholar at the Missouri School of Journalism and has attended the Agriculture Future of America Leaders Conference twice. Sadie enjoys promoting agriculture and journalism as a Journalism Ambassador at the University of Missouri. She has had the unique opportunity to travel to other countries to experience their agriculture and farming practices.

Her ambition for the future is to earn a bachelor’s degree from the Missouri School of Journalism and have a career in communications that would include marketing and branding for a company in the agriculture industry.

Miss Chloe Momphard of Troy was named the 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen. She reigned over the remaining State Fair events and will be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.

Miss Momphard is 19-years-old and studies Animal Science Pre-Vet at The University of Missouri, Columbia. As Queen, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education. Miss Momphard entered as Miss Lincoln County and is the daughter of Doug and Margaret Momphard.

“I am excited to serve the 2019 Fair and meet all the exhibitors and see their accomplishments here,” Momphard said. “This has always been my favorite part of the Fair and I look forward to “Coming Home” to it each summer!”

Miss Momphard is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a former Missouri FFA State Officer, a member of the Mizzou Top 14, and a member of the Pre-Vet Club. In her community, she is involved in 4-H and the Troy FFA Chapter.

Miss Moniteau County, Hallee Oliver, was named first runner-up and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The third runner-up honor went to Miss North Central Missouri, Emma Leamer, who will receive a $350 scholarship, and the fourth runner-up honor went to Miss Gasconade County, Megan Schneider, who will receive a $250 scholarship.

Recognition plaques went to contestants ranking highest in each of the four competitive categories: Miss Momphard received top ranking in Interview, Evening Gown and Speech; and Miss Lawerence County, Natalie Gilliam, received top ranking in Talent.

Megan Westhoff of Memphis claimed the title of Missouri State Fair Queen in 2010.