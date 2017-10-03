A Rutledge woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Scotland County at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, September 29th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neta L. Phillips, 70, was hurt when the 1999 Chevrolet Lumina she was driving eastbound on Route A, rear ended a 2014 Ford E350. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

Phillips was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The driver of the van, James G. Garrison, 63, of Clarence, was not injured in the accident, which occurred two miles east of Rutledge.

The Phillips vehicle sustained extensive damage in the collision. It was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing. The Garrison vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Rutledge First Responders.