A Rutledge woman suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle chain-reaction accident north of Memphis on Monday, October 21st.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pair of vehicles were yielding at a bridge approach near Route BB and Highway 15, 3.5 miles north of Memphis at 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a third vehicle rear ended one and forced it into the third car.

Jayson D. Martin 20 of Memphis was southbound in a 2013 Volkswagen and was yielding at te bridge approach. Cheryl L. Zeiset, 19, of Rutledge was southbound in a 2017 Hyundi Accent and was also stopped in traffic behind Martin’s vehicle.

A third southbound vehicle, a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Larita D. Weiler, 18, of Rutledge, failed to yield and struck the Zeiset vehicle in the rear. The impact forced the Zeiset vehicle into Martin’s car.

Zeiset sustained minor injuries in the collision. She was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

Weiler and Martin were uninjured in the crash.

The Weiler vehicle sustained moderate damage while the Zeiset vehicle sustained extensive damage and the Martin vehicle sustained minor damage. The Martin vehicle was driven from the scene while the other two cars were removed by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the Memphis Police Department and Scotland County first responders.