Javier Gil was appointed Chief of the Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department in January, 2018. Gil is a certified firefighter in the States of Missouri and New Hampshire. He is also a Wildland Firefighter with the State of Missouri.

Gil, known to his friends as “Javi,” grew up in Madrid, Spain. He attended school at Ramon y Cajal, where he met Christina Lovdal, an American student studying Spanish. Christina came for a semester and ended up staying a year; the two were married in 1999. After traveling they eventually made their home in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, where Christina taught high school English and Javi ran J. Gil Organic Lawn care for 12 years.

While living in New Hampshire Gil became interested in firefighting, and in 2011 attended fire fighting school. The program was 40 hours a week and lasted for four months. After completing the program he joined the Volunteer Fire Department of Hampton Falls. He spent five years in service there. When Gil moved to Missouri 2 years ago, he quickly became part of the Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department Crew. He also spends his summers fighting fires across the US during the Wildfire season.

The Gil family, which now includes two children, Max and Emma, moved to Dancing Rabbit Ecovillage in Rutledge in 2016. In the spring of 2017, Javi volunteered with the Rutledge crew for the first time. In the summer of 2017 he spent two months in Washington State fighting wildfires. In early March he is attending a course to become part of a Wildfire Helicopter Crew. Gil says he enjoys working with the Rutledge crew, and he looks forward to keeping the residents of Rutledge safe. He may be reached at chiefrutledgefire@gmail.com with any questions.