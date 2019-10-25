A Rutledge teenager escaped a Sunday afternoon accident with just minor injuries after his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joseph N. Hoover, 17, was northbound on Highway MM five miles south of Memphis in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway where it struck a tree.

Hoover was to seek his own treatment for minor injuries.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Ambulance and area first responders.

The vehicle sustained total damage in the crash and was to be removed by the owner.