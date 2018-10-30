Spring and summer have come and gone, fall is upon us, and winter is soon behind! The Rutledge School Restoration Society volunteers are gearing up for a busy winter schedule of fund raising. The first such fundraiser kicks off the season with a full-course meal to be served from the Memphis Fire Station on Mid-term Election Day, November 6, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Of course, you will be in town to vote that day anyway, or maybe you cast your opinion out in the nearby area, so plan to come by the fire station in time for lunch and hang around to visit until the last pan is washed at approximately 1:00 p.m. If you have an interest in the Rutledge School – your kids went there, you attended there, your wife was educated there, or, quite possibly, your parents or grandparents studied there – volunteer to see things happen down there on 2nd street in Rutledge MO. Restoration of the 1912 school building has proven to be quite an enjoyable and challenging feat for most volunteers, however, a trifle bit tasking at times. Don’t wait to be asked, volunteer! Your help would be appreciated. Watch for future plans of the Rutledge school.

If you would like to have lunch delivered to you in Memphis on Tuesday, November 6, just call Elaine at phone number 660-341-4279.