Members of the board of the Rutledge School Restoration Society and guest, Chris Kempfe, enjoyed a fish fry with co-operative meal Tuesday evening, May 1, 2018, in the school gym, beginning at 6:00. Kempke, Community Development Specialist for University of Missouri Extension, was specially honored in appreciation for the expert assistance he offered the school in completing application for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

Mr. Kempke was instrumental in directing application for acceptance by the National Register toward the guidance of Dr. Amber Johnson, Professor of Anthropology and Department Chair at Truman University. Dr. Johnson and her students at Truman worked with the Society in submitting the completed application. Mr. Lynn McClalmroch, chairperson of the Rutledge School Restoration Society, graciously accepted certification of placement in the National Register on January 31, 2017.

On the evening of May 1, 2018, McClamroch, on behalf of the Rutledge School Restoration Society, presented Kempke an engraved plaque in commendation of the outstanding leadership he offered this group as well as the distinguished job he does serving counties of Scotland, Schuyler, Knox, Clark and Lewis as Community Development Specialist for University of Missouri Extension.