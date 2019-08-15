submitted by Reva Triplett

The sky was a hazy hue of summer blue, a slightly warm breeze came in from the southeast, and the temperature of approximately 76 degrees made for a perfect setting Saturday evening, August 10, 2019, at 5 o’clock, for the first ever ice cream social on the lawn of the Rutledge School served by the Restoration Society. Gallons of homemade ice cream, and dozens of cakes and pies were shared with over 100 community folks.

The evening was spent sitting around the picnic tables and in lawn chairs catching up on the news of the day and reminiscing events of by-gone days when the Rutledge School was a true place of activity. Some chose to take a tour of the old building of brick and mortar, while some just enjoyed gazing at the work that has been done on the exterior of the building. There were even some who took advantage of the fantastic merchandise displayed for sale in the gymnasium to be purchased for a free-will donation in support of the restoration project.

Registration revealed a dozen winners of select door prizes. What a surprise for one such winner – she gets to come to the yard sale on September 12, 13, or 14 to fill the large shopping bag she was awarded! Don’t forget the late Gwen Laudwig’s “Story of Rutledge” book is still available for $20. Caps for the gentlemen inscribed with the school ‘s name and dates can be purchased at the low price of $18. If you haven’t bought your tickets at $1.00 each for an opportunity to take home the beautiful hand embroidered quilt, you have until August 22, 2019, during Thursday evening of the Scotland County Antique Fair, to get your tickets. This Society will be “squeezing the lemons” to make lemonade shake-ups that evening. Join them there on the court house lawn for a cool summer drink of lemonade.

Following the Antique Fair parade on Saturday, August 24, 2019, a full-course meal will await you on the Downing House lawn, where the outstanding cooks of the Society will be ready to meet your expectations, starting at 11:00 a.m., again for a free-will donation. Please, remember this group is solely volunteer. Any help offered will be graciously accepted.

Whether it is a gift of money, a cake, pie, a gallon of drink, donation of homemade ice cream, giving of oneself in service hours or assistance in the kitchen or dining area, volunteers of the Rutledge School Restoration Society, thank you for your support. The most recent endeavor, the homemade ice cream social, was a total success because of that support shown (and received) by the local and surrounding communities. Again, community support is appreciated!