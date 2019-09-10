Dancing Rabbit hosted 80 people for a song called “Singing Rabbits” over Labor Day weekend.

Charlene and Merle Zeiset’s parents, Harry and Mary Jane Nissley, from Pennsylvania came to visit family and friends.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, and Penny Hustead rode in the Edina Corn Festival parade. The theme was “Field of Dreams”. Martin drove a 1963 Oldsmobile cutlass convertible with a sign that read “Field of Dreams, I’m Living Extra Innings, Martin Guinn, 100 Years Young”. Martin will be 101 on October 11.

Martin won a drawing and won a shop vac and mum plant.

Marilyn Dunn and Bonnie Young’s birthdays were both celebrated on Saturday, September 7. Those attending were Keith Dunn, Ronnie Young, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Reva and Lonnie Triplett, Otho and Dorva Harbur, Oren and Celina Erickson, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, and Neal and Dawn Kirkpatrick.

Elaine Forrester and Neta Phillips went to Jefferson City on Saturday, September 7th. They attended an Order of the Eastern Star Grand Representatives meeting and dinner.

Some of those in this week were Neta Phillips, Thomas Kortkamp, Jacob Smith, Alyson Ewald, Mark Mazziotti, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Don Tague, David Tague, Vada Granger, Leon and Ann Shaw, Marge Delaney, Greg Delaney, Drew and Mimi Delaney and Keenan, Doris Day, Tom Brown, and Don and Cookie Howell.